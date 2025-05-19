Downgrade Dilemma: Moody's Cuts U.S. Credit Rating, Markets React

In a tumultuous start to the week, Wall Street's main indices tumbled following Moody's unexpected downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, sparking fresh concerns over the country's rapidly expanding debt. The agency adjusted the rating to 'Aa1' from 'Aaa,' emphasizing fiscal outlook anxieties.

The downgrade follows political maneuvering surrounding President Donald Trump's tax-cut bill, as it gains traction amidst Republican debates over spending cuts. The decision has pushed markets to rethink corporate leverage and the potential implications for borrowers.

Despite the market volatility, TXNM Energy shares rose sharply following a takeover announcement by Blackstone's infrastructure unit, valuing the utility at $11.5 billion. Nevertheless, the broader market remains cautious as several sectors, including technology, faced pressure from rising Treasury yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)