Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Skyrocketing Hindi TV News Viewership during Indian Military Action

The viewership of Hindi TV news channels soared during Operation Sindoor, surpassing figures from previous events like the 2016 surgical strikes. The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) reported heightened engagement, despite concerns over report quality. TV viewership peaked at 16%, with increased audience traffic on critical days of military briefings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:52 IST
Operation Sindoor: Skyrocketing Hindi TV News Viewership during Indian Military Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Television news viewership in Hindi-speaking markets experienced a significant surge during Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces, according to recent data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

The Hindi TV news share in more than 15 HSM (Hindi Speaking Markets) rose to 15% during the operation week, up from 4% before the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, as reported by BARC.

This increase in audience engagement exceeds the levels recorded during the 2016 surgical strikes, the report emphasized. Concerns regarding the quality and style of reportage during Operation Sindoor notwithstanding, television news viewership reached its highest since 2022, with a reported 507 million viewers in the week leading to May 9.

The news genre dominated TV viewership, accounting for 16% during May 7-9 compared to the usual 6%, the body specified.

Gross Rating Points (GRPs) surged to 254 during Operation Sindoor, surpassing previous peaks during Lok Sabha results and state election verdicts. Additionally, average time spent on Hindi news increased by 67% to 60 minutes, indicating heightened viewer attention.

Daily viewership almost doubled to 142 million on key days, with significant spikes during military briefings.

The data also shows that 65 million viewers, previously unengaged with Hindi news channels, tuned in during the operation week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025