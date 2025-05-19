Operation Sindoor: Skyrocketing Hindi TV News Viewership during Indian Military Action

Television news viewership in Hindi-speaking markets experienced a significant surge during Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces, according to recent data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

The Hindi TV news share in more than 15 HSM (Hindi Speaking Markets) rose to 15% during the operation week, up from 4% before the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, as reported by BARC.

This increase in audience engagement exceeds the levels recorded during the 2016 surgical strikes, the report emphasized. Concerns regarding the quality and style of reportage during Operation Sindoor notwithstanding, television news viewership reached its highest since 2022, with a reported 507 million viewers in the week leading to May 9.

The news genre dominated TV viewership, accounting for 16% during May 7-9 compared to the usual 6%, the body specified.

Gross Rating Points (GRPs) surged to 254 during Operation Sindoor, surpassing previous peaks during Lok Sabha results and state election verdicts. Additionally, average time spent on Hindi news increased by 67% to 60 minutes, indicating heightened viewer attention.

Daily viewership almost doubled to 142 million on key days, with significant spikes during military briefings.

The data also shows that 65 million viewers, previously unengaged with Hindi news channels, tuned in during the operation week.

