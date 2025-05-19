Left Menu

India's Parliamentary Committee Discusses Diplomatic Stance Post-Operation Sindoor

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs held an extensive briefing with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri about India's diplomatic efforts with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. The committee members showed strong support for Misri amidst external criticisms. Scheduled international delegations aim to project India's unanimity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:20 IST
Congress leaer Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial meeting held on Monday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was briefed extensively by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on recent developments regarding India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. The session, attended by a record 24 members, lasted for nearly three hours.

During the meeting, members expressed their unanimous support for Foreign Secretary Misri, amidst unwarranted social media attacks. Tharoor highlighted that the committee valued Misri's contributions, despite his request to avoid a formal resolution. Detailed exchanges marked the meeting, with satisfactory responses to members' queries.

The committee also discussed the formation of seven all-party delegations set to visit countries, including UN Security Council members, to convey India's firm stance on combating terrorism. Key MPs and political figures will lead these delegations, reinforcing India's zero-tolerance policy against cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

