Assam Rifles and Customs Seize Illegal Areca Nuts Worth Over 1.8 Crores

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Customs Preventive Force, intercepted a significant consignment of illegal areca nuts valued at 1.83 crores on Monday. The operation unfolded near Chhungte village in Mizoram's Champhai district, following a tip-off that led to the discovery of 327 concealed bags within a jungle area.

In a preceding operation, the duo of Assam Rifles and the Customs Force successfully seized illegal areca nuts worth Rs 1.02 crore in the vicinity of Tlangsam, Mizoram. Acting on precise intelligence regarding the contraband's movement, an Area Domination Patrol was deployed, resulting in the significant recovery.

During the Tlangsam operation, 187 bags of the illegal commodity were discovered inside a truck, leading to the apprehension of an individual involved. The confiscated items, along with the suspect and vehicle, have been turned over to the Customs Preventive Force for further investigation and judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)