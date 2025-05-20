Left Menu

Brazil's Bird Flu Battle: Navigating Avian Influenza Threats

Brazil recently ruled out three suspected bird flu cases but continues to investigate others, particularly in commercial farms. The nation, a leading chicken exporter, faces trade implications from potential outbreaks, impacting agreements with major buyers like China and Japan. Enhanced surveillance is in place to curb the spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 04:03 IST
Brazil's Bird Flu Battle: Navigating Avian Influenza Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter, has cleared three out of seven suspected cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu. This announcement came during a recent press conference and follows laboratory test results, according to officials.

Following an initial outbreak on a commercial farm last week, the Brazilian government launched an investigation into seven cases. Of these, two ongoing investigations involve poultry from commercial farms, while the other cases concern backyard flocks. In 2022, Brazil exported approximately $10 billion worth of chicken products, equating to over 5 million metric tons. The negative tests involved samples from subsistence, non-commercial farms.

Current protocols with major trade partners like China, the European Union, and South Korea call for nationwide bans on poultry imports if a bird flu outbreak occurs on a commercial farm. However, regional restrictions apply under agreements with Japan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Despite the situation, the United States continues to import Brazilian eggs, having increased purchases following domestic bird flu challenges and rising egg prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025