Brazil's Bird Flu Battle: Navigating Avian Influenza Threats

Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter, has cleared three out of seven suspected cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu. This announcement came during a recent press conference and follows laboratory test results, according to officials.

Following an initial outbreak on a commercial farm last week, the Brazilian government launched an investigation into seven cases. Of these, two ongoing investigations involve poultry from commercial farms, while the other cases concern backyard flocks. In 2022, Brazil exported approximately $10 billion worth of chicken products, equating to over 5 million metric tons. The negative tests involved samples from subsistence, non-commercial farms.

Current protocols with major trade partners like China, the European Union, and South Korea call for nationwide bans on poultry imports if a bird flu outbreak occurs on a commercial farm. However, regional restrictions apply under agreements with Japan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Despite the situation, the United States continues to import Brazilian eggs, having increased purchases following domestic bird flu challenges and rising egg prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)