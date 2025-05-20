Green Light for Santos: Narrabri Gas Project Gets Tribunal Approval

Santos' Narrabri gas project, valued at A$3.6 billion, is set to move forward following a tribunal ruling. Despite opposition from the local Gomeroi people over environmental and cultural damages, the tribunal prioritized energy security for Australia's domestic market.

After years of legal battles, the tribunal highlighted the significant public benefits this project could offer, and approved the leases with conditions including cultural and environmental protections. The Gomeroi people have long opposed the project, citing exclusive native title rights and environmental concerns.

Santos plans to make a final investment decision this year, contingent on receiving planning approval for a related pipeline. The company's intentions to channel gas exclusively to the domestic market played a crucial role in the tribunal's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)