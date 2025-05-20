Chinese Stocks Surge Amid Interest Rate Cuts

China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced a bullish run on Tuesday, largely fueled by healthcare and consumer shares. The positive market sentiment followed China's decision to slash key lending rates, marking the first rate cut since October.

By midday, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.6%, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index made a substantial leap, appreciating by 1.3% and reaching a near two-month high.

The easing of lending rates, alongside the progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, helped diminish market uncertainties. This policy shift encouraged investor confidence, leading to a rise in risk appetite, as noted by TF Securities. Notably, 3SBIO shares soared after an agreement with Pfizer, and CATL's shares performed robustly post their $4.6 billion Hong Kong listing.

(With inputs from agencies.)