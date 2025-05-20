Left Menu

Chinese Stocks Surge Amid Interest Rate Cuts

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks saw significant gains as healthcare and consumer sectors led the rise. This was driven by China's decision to cut key lending rates for the first time since October, aiming to ease the economic impact of the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced a bullish run on Tuesday, largely fueled by healthcare and consumer shares. The positive market sentiment followed China's decision to slash key lending rates, marking the first rate cut since October.

By midday, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.6%, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index made a substantial leap, appreciating by 1.3% and reaching a near two-month high.

The easing of lending rates, alongside the progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, helped diminish market uncertainties. This policy shift encouraged investor confidence, leading to a rise in risk appetite, as noted by TF Securities. Notably, 3SBIO shares soared after an agreement with Pfizer, and CATL's shares performed robustly post their $4.6 billion Hong Kong listing.

