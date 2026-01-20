CCI Greenlights Major Stake Acquisition Deals in Banking and Healthcare

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the go-ahead to Emirates NBD Bank for acquiring a majority stake in RBL Bank, a landmark decision in the banking sector. Emirates NBD will invest around USD 3 billion, conditional on various regulatory approvals.

In another approval, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd will increase its equity stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd to 99.42%, signaling a strategic consolidation in the healthcare sector.

These deals are significant not only for their financial implications but also for their potential to reshape competitive dynamics in their respective industries.