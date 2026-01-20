CCI Greenlights Major Stake Acquisition Deals in Banking and Healthcare
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved two significant acquisition deals. Emirates NBD Bank's proposal to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank has been greenlit, involving an investment of USD 3 billion. Additionally, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd is set to increase its stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd to over 99%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 19:57 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the go-ahead to Emirates NBD Bank for acquiring a majority stake in RBL Bank, a landmark decision in the banking sector. Emirates NBD will invest around USD 3 billion, conditional on various regulatory approvals.
In another approval, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd will increase its equity stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd to 99.42%, signaling a strategic consolidation in the healthcare sector.
These deals are significant not only for their financial implications but also for their potential to reshape competitive dynamics in their respective industries.
