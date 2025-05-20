Delhi Cyber Cops Crack Down on Fake Aditya Birla Investment Scam

The Cyber Police Station of Delhi's Outer North District has made a significant breakthrough by dismantling an extensive online investment fraud operation. This led to the arrest of Jitendra Sharma, 29, who allegedly orchestrated the scam by impersonating Aditya Birla Capital via fake trading applications. Victims across North India were swindled out of nearly Rs 48 lakh.

The investigation commenced after a formal complaint from Vinay Singhal, who claimed he was deceived through a fraudulent platform called 'Aditya Birla Group Investment Group.' He alleged contact through Instagram and WhatsApp, leading him to download a counterfeit trading app resembling Aditya Birla Capital's interface. Believing it was legitimate, Singhal transferred money, which was then siphoned into multiple shell-company and personal accounts. The perpetrators also used dormant bank accounts to enable swift fund transfers, complicating tracking efforts.

The FIR was filed on March 17, 2025, under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Subsequent complaints highlighted a coordinated scheme defrauding investors of Rs 48 lakh. Advanced digital analysis led police to Sharma, who allegedly facilitated transactions through OZOS Services India Pvt. Ltd.'s bank accounts in IDFC First Bank and HSBC Bank in exchange for monetary benefits. Sharma, the managing director, directly profited from these illicit funds.

A police raid on May 16, 2025, in Vangaon, Palghar district of Maharashtra, while Sharma was out on bail from a previous case, yielded crucial evidence. Officials confiscated mobile phones, a laptop, an Apple Watch, debit cards, pen drives with transaction data, cheque books, a bank passbook, a company stamp, and Rs 80,000. Authorities identified Sharma's bank accounts in 46 complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

