Vodafone Eyes Growth as German Market Challenges Persist

Vodafone projects renewed growth in Germany, its largest market, in the coming year, following a successful fiscal year ending in March. The telecom giant expects this recovery to boost cash flow.

The company, operating in Europe and Africa, posted adjusted earnings of 10.9 billion euros, meeting its 11.0 billion euro target, factoring in Turkey's hyperinflation. CEO Margherita Della Valle has restructured Vodafone by divesting its Spanish and Italian operations and planning a merger in Britain, positioning it as the leading mobile provider there upon deal completion.

Despite these initiatives, Vodafone faced setbacks from changes in German cable TV contract rules, leading to a 5% drop in service revenue. The CEO remains optimistic about growth prospects across Europe and Africa, with Germany poised for improvement this year.

