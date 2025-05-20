Political Storm: CPI and Congress Challenge BJP in Operation Sindoor Controversy

CPI General Secretary D Raja expressed support for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, endorsing his demand for clarity on the loss of aircraft during Operation Sindoor. Raja criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent, urging him to address the issue and uphold parliamentary democracy.

Raja questioned the Prime Minister's silence, emphasizing that Rahul Gandhi, along with other opposition leaders, has raised vital questions demanding a special parliamentary session. He stressed the necessity for the BJP to respect the institutions of parliamentary democracy and the role of opposition voices.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his concerns, specifically targeting External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for his silence regarding the aircraft losses, claiming the public deserves transparency. Congress representatives, including MP Manickam Tagore, backed Gandhi's assertions, highlighting past statements by the Ministry of External Affairs that further fueled the controversy.

