Political Storm: CPI and Congress Challenge BJP in Operation Sindoor Controversy

CPI's D Raja supports Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's questioning of the loss of Indian aircraft during Operation Sindoor, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue. Raja and Gandhi demand accountability and transparency from the BJP, emphasizing respect for parliamentary democracy and the opposition's role in holding the government to account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:11 IST
CPI General Secretary D Raja (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI General Secretary D Raja expressed support for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, endorsing his demand for clarity on the loss of aircraft during Operation Sindoor. Raja criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent, urging him to address the issue and uphold parliamentary democracy.

Raja questioned the Prime Minister's silence, emphasizing that Rahul Gandhi, along with other opposition leaders, has raised vital questions demanding a special parliamentary session. He stressed the necessity for the BJP to respect the institutions of parliamentary democracy and the role of opposition voices.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his concerns, specifically targeting External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for his silence regarding the aircraft losses, claiming the public deserves transparency. Congress representatives, including MP Manickam Tagore, backed Gandhi's assertions, highlighting past statements by the Ministry of External Affairs that further fueled the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

