India's Bullet Train Project Achieves Major Milestone with 300 km Viaduct Completion
Marking a significant milestone, India's first Bullet Train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad has completed 300 km of viaducts. Utilizing advanced techniques like Full Span Launching Method, the project showcases India's growing infrastructure capabilities, while aligning with the 'Make in India' ethos, facilitated by state-of-the-art technology and international cooperation.
India's ambitious Bullet Train project, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, has achieved a remarkable milestone with the completion of 300 kilometers of viaducts. This achievement has been underpinned by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited's (NHSRCL) successful deployment of a 40-meter long full-span box girder near Surat, Gujarat.
The NHSRCL stated that out of the 300 km of viaduct, 257.4 km has been constructed using the Full Span Launching Method (FSLM), inclusive of 14 river bridges and a variety of other structures composed of different girder spans. The use of indigenously developed equipment exemplifies India's burgeoning expertise in high-speed rail technology, with support from the Japanese government.
This milestone not only highlights the acceleration in construction methods but also demonstrates India's dedication to modernizing infrastructure. Soundproof barriers have been installed extensively along these sections to mitigate noise. Additionally, the development of integrated thematic stations and cutting-edge rolling stock depots further aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative, heralding a new era of high-speed travel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
