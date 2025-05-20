Left Menu

Fugitive's Run Ends: Crime Branch Nabs Bihar Convict After 4-Year Hunt

The Crime Branch has successfully captured Mohd. Ali alias Suja, a fugitive from Bihar, evading capture for over four years. Accused of robbery and unnatural sex in 2015, Ali jumped parole during COVID. He was finally apprehended in a massive operation in Pune after years of eluding law enforcement.

  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch apprehended Mohd. Ali, alias Suja, a convict with a long-standing criminal record from Khagaria, Bihar. Ali had been on the run for over four years following his involvement in a 2015 robbery and sexual assault case. Though granted emergency parole during the COVID-19 pandemic, he absconded, leading authorities on a prolonged manhunt.

Ali's fugitive status stemmed from a 2015 incident when a complaint was filed accusing him and two accomplices of robbing and assaulting a local train passenger at Anand Vihar, Delhi. The victim, initially targeted for his mobile phone, described a harrowing encounter in which the assailants resorted to extreme measures, prompting a public outcry and subsequent arrests.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ali exploited emergency parole, only to disappear once released. Despite multiple changes in his appearance and domicile across Bihar, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, the Crime Branch's relentless pursuit paid off. A tip-off led them to a factory in Pune, where after an exhaustive 3-4 hour search, Ali was finally captured, bringing an end to his four-year evasion.

