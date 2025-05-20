Local Produce Fuels Tucson Schools as Federal Program Faces Cuts

Students at John B. Wright Elementary School in Tucson enjoy meals featuring produce sourced from nearby farms, thanks to the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. But with the federal program at risk of funding cuts, local education administrators are concerned about how best to maintain quality nutrition.

The program had promised $660 million for schools in 2025, yet was abruptly canceled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under a directive by the Trump administration. Critics argue this move undermines efforts for healthier student meals, spearheaded by Tucson Unified School District's Lindsay Aguilar.

Aguilar highlights the ongoing struggle to battle perceptions of poor food quality in schools and emphasizes the funding is crucial for programs that align with the Obama-era Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act. Meanwhile, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues his campaign for healthier school meals, casting a critical eye on current offerings.

