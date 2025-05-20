Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Focus on Pilgrimage Safety Amidst Dipped Tourism

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah assures focus on the secure conduct of the Amarnath Yatra and the Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela, with plans for tourism revival post-pilgrimage. Security and civil arrangements are underway, prioritizing yatris’ safety and coordinating efforts with security agencies and civil departments.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir has highlighted the government's prioritization of the secure and smooth execution of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, amid an ongoing dip in tourism in the region. Abdullah emphasized the civil and security arrangements being fortified for the religious pilgrimage slated to proceed via the Sonamarg-Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

Addressing media, Abdullah asserted, "We are fully prepared concerning civil arrangements, and appropriate security measures are being ensured." He added efforts are concentrated on the successful conduct of the Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela on June 3, and plans to rejuvenate tourism will activate following the peaceful conclusion of the Amarnath pilgrimage.

Preparations are intensifying, especially along the Pahalgam route, as less than two months remain for the holy Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025. Scheduled for July 3, there's increased coordination between security agencies and civil departments. At the Nunwan Base Camp near Pahalgam, rigorous verification of ponies, handlers, and service providers is ongoing, ensuring a seamless logistic support during the pilgrimage.

