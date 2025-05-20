Global Markets Seek Stability Amid U.S. Fiscal Concerns and Rising Yields

In a bid for steady ground, global markets rallied on Tuesday, a day after turbulence sparked by concerns over the U.S. fiscal position. World stocks rose, with Europe witnessing a 0.5% broad Stoxx 600 index gain, though S&P 500 futures slightly dipped.

Monday's market upheaval was marked by a Treasury sell-off and declining Wall Street stocks, sparked by worries over U.S. debt. These fears were compounded by Moody's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, citing potential impacts from a major Congressional tax cut bill facing a pivotal vote.

Amidst these developments, Japanese government bond yields soared to unprecedented highs, influenced by poor 20-year bond auction results. The Japanese 20-year yield skyrocketed to 2.555%, the highest since 2000, showcasing global yield pressures.

