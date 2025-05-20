Left Menu

Global Markets Seek Stability Amid U.S. Fiscal Concerns and Rising Yields

Global stock markets showed signs of stabilization, with Treasury yields steadying after a tumultuous Monday. Investors are assessing the U.S. fiscal landscape amid Moody's credit rating downgrade and a crucial tax bill vote. Meanwhile, Japanese bond yields hit record highs, affecting currency and commodity markets worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:06 IST
In a bid for steady ground, global markets rallied on Tuesday, a day after turbulence sparked by concerns over the U.S. fiscal position. World stocks rose, with Europe witnessing a 0.5% broad Stoxx 600 index gain, though S&P 500 futures slightly dipped.

Monday's market upheaval was marked by a Treasury sell-off and declining Wall Street stocks, sparked by worries over U.S. debt. These fears were compounded by Moody's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, citing potential impacts from a major Congressional tax cut bill facing a pivotal vote.

Amidst these developments, Japanese government bond yields soared to unprecedented highs, influenced by poor 20-year bond auction results. The Japanese 20-year yield skyrocketed to 2.555%, the highest since 2000, showcasing global yield pressures.

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

