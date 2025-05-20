Left Menu

Powering the Solar Future: Premier Energies Partners with SAS

Premier Energies Limited collaborates with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. in a 74:26 joint venture. The JV focuses on establishing a 2 GW solar wafer manufacturing plant in India, aiming to enhance the local solar value chain and support India's Make-in-India initiative by bringing together expertise from both companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:26 IST
Powering the Solar Future: Premier Energies Partners with SAS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Premier Energies Limited, an integrated solar cell and module manufacturer, has announced a significant collaboration with Taiwan-based Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. (SAS), forming a 74:26 joint venture. GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., the SAS subsidiary and the world's third-largest semiconductor silicon wafer producer, joins in this partnership.

The joint venture seeks to establish a state-of-the-art 2 GW annual manufacturing facility in India, which will focus on slicing polysilicon ingots into silicon wafers for photovoltaic cell and module production. This initiative aims to combine Premier Energies' extensive manufacturing capabilities with SAS's advanced semiconductor wafer expertise.

The partnership signals a strategic move towards enhancing India's solar manufacturing capabilities, aligning with the Indian government's Make-in-India policy. This venture stands to bolster solar supply chains domestically and internationally, tapping into the growing demand in the Indian market, as noted by leaders from both companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025