Powering the Solar Future: Premier Energies Partners with SAS

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Premier Energies Limited, an integrated solar cell and module manufacturer, has announced a significant collaboration with Taiwan-based Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. (SAS), forming a 74:26 joint venture. GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., the SAS subsidiary and the world's third-largest semiconductor silicon wafer producer, joins in this partnership.

The joint venture seeks to establish a state-of-the-art 2 GW annual manufacturing facility in India, which will focus on slicing polysilicon ingots into silicon wafers for photovoltaic cell and module production. This initiative aims to combine Premier Energies' extensive manufacturing capabilities with SAS's advanced semiconductor wafer expertise.

The partnership signals a strategic move towards enhancing India's solar manufacturing capabilities, aligning with the Indian government's Make-in-India policy. This venture stands to bolster solar supply chains domestically and internationally, tapping into the growing demand in the Indian market, as noted by leaders from both companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)