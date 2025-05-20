Himachal Pradesh Opens Borders for Tourism Boost with Army's Go-Ahead

Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a boost in border tourism with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurating activities at Shipki-La in Kinnaur district on June 10. The Chief Minister will also flag off the Sadbhawana Cycle rally, marking the occasion.

The State Government's request to the Ministry of Defence to allow tourism in border areas such as Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu, and Rani Kanda has been approved, according to an official statement. Tourists visiting these areas will need to show their Aadhar cards for identification. The initiative is expected to significantly boost tourism and, in turn, the local economy.

During a high-level meeting with Army Officers and the BRO, Chief Minister Sukhu discussed various projects aimed at improving border infrastructure. He directed relevant authorities to expedite ongoing projects and announced plans to address the establishment of a Himachal Scouts Battalion and an airport in Spiti Valley during his upcoming visit to New Delhi.

Efforts to enhance road connectivity are also underway, with the Chief Minister directing the BRO to fast-track projects like the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road. By doing so, the state aims to improve connectivity with Uttarakhand, thereby enhancing tourism and trade opportunities.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister encouraged Army officers to support local natural farming products and shared information on a new initiative offering MSPs for naturally grown produces. General Officer Commanding Uttar Bharat Area, Lieutenant General G D Mishra, announced plans for an apple processing plant and a medical camp, underscoring the Army's commitment to community welfare.

