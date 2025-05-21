UAE Debuts Jaywan Cards: Revolutionizing Sovereign Payment Infrastructure

The United Arab Emirates is set to launch Jaywan Cards, a cutting-edge payment solution, through a partnership between Bank of Baroda (BoB) UAE and In-Solutions Global (ISG). This significant initiative is designed to enhance the UAE's sovereign payment infrastructure, with the rollout scheduled to begin within the next 30 days.

According to BoB representatives, Jaywan Cards will feature functionalities that support both personal and business transactions, built on infrastructure fully aligned with the UAE's Smart Payment Ecosystem. This move marks a milestone in the UAE's push towards a cashless economy while emphasizing cost efficiency and local innovation.

ISG, with its expertise in fintech, will facilitate the issuance of these cards and ensure their acceptance across retail, hospitality, and e-commerce sectors. This launch not only promotes financial inclusion but also lays the foundation for seamless cross-border transactions with planned interoperability with RuPay.

