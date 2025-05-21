Left Menu

UAE Debuts Jaywan Cards: Revolutionizing Sovereign Payment Infrastructure

The UAE introduces Jaywan Cards, In-Solutions Global's (ISG) new payment initiative in collaboration with Bank of Baroda (BoB). Aimed at bolstering sovereign payment capabilities, the card promises cost efficiency, compliance, and local innovation, aligning with the UAE's move toward a cashless economy and enhancing financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-05-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 04:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates is set to launch Jaywan Cards, a cutting-edge payment solution, through a partnership between Bank of Baroda (BoB) UAE and In-Solutions Global (ISG). This significant initiative is designed to enhance the UAE's sovereign payment infrastructure, with the rollout scheduled to begin within the next 30 days.

According to BoB representatives, Jaywan Cards will feature functionalities that support both personal and business transactions, built on infrastructure fully aligned with the UAE's Smart Payment Ecosystem. This move marks a milestone in the UAE's push towards a cashless economy while emphasizing cost efficiency and local innovation.

ISG, with its expertise in fintech, will facilitate the issuance of these cards and ensure their acceptance across retail, hospitality, and e-commerce sectors. This launch not only promotes financial inclusion but also lays the foundation for seamless cross-border transactions with planned interoperability with RuPay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

