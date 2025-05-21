Afghan Return Crisis Escalates as UNHCR Faces Severe Funding Shortfall

Afghanistan is facing an unprecedented challenge as millions of its citizens return home from neighbouring countries amid deteriorating economic conditions and drastically reduced humanitarian support. Since September 2023, more than 3 million Afghans have returned, and in 2025 alone, an estimated 780,000 people have made the journey back, including over 351,600 deportees. The mass return is unfolding in a context where Afghanistan remains ill-equipped to handle such an influx.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) reports that approximately 75% of Afghans live at or below subsistence level. The United Nations estimates that nearly half the population—some 23 million people—are in urgent need of humanitarian aid. These stark realities underscore the monumental task ahead for humanitarian actors, especially as global funding commitments dwindle.

UNHCR's Vital Role Under Threat

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), along with other UN agencies and international partners, has played a critical role in stabilizing returnee populations. By offering cash grants upon return, UNHCR has enabled many Afghans to rebuild their lives, whether through housing construction or the creation of small businesses. Beyond direct financial aid, the agency has helped to rehabilitate returnee communities by investing in healthcare, education, housing, and job creation projects.

UNHCR’s efforts are part of a long-standing engagement with the Afghan people, spanning four decades. Over this period, the agency has not only supported Afghans within their own borders but also provided substantial assistance to host countries like Pakistan and Iran.

However, the agency now finds itself grappling with a severe funding crisis. Out of the $216 million required for its operations in Afghanistan in 2025, UNHCR has received only 25%—a shortfall that is already having tangible impacts on the ground.

Shrinking Support, Growing Needs

The funding crunch has forced UNHCR to slash the cash assistance it provides to returning refugees by a factor of seven. While previous aid packages offered meaningful support that allowed returnees to begin rebuilding their lives, the current provisions are limited to basic humanitarian aid—vital for survival but insufficient for sustainable recovery.

This is particularly alarming for vulnerable groups such as women and girls. UNHCR has historically backed grassroots initiatives aimed at empowering Afghan women, supporting educational access, job training, and even leisure activities—efforts made increasingly perilous under the country’s evolving political and social restrictions. Funding cuts now threaten these essential programs and the brave individuals who run them, potentially reversing years of progress in gender equality and community development.

A Region in Motion

While millions return to Afghanistan, others are preparing to leave once more, driven by insecurity, poverty, and a lack of opportunities. Routes to Iran, Türkiye, and Europe remain perilous yet increasingly trafficked, suggesting a looming migration crisis if conditions inside Afghanistan do not stabilize.

This cyclical migration highlights the importance of fostering safe, voluntary, and dignified return processes. Forced returns risk perpetuating instability, while voluntary repatriation—when supported with adequate resources—can promote regional harmony, stimulate local economies, and help displaced populations reestablish themselves.

A Call to Action

UNHCR is urging the international community not to abandon its long-standing investment in Afghanistan. While the global focus may shift to other crises, the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan remain urgent and acute. The agency calls on donor nations, development partners, and regional stakeholders to step up financial and political support to avert a worsening crisis.

Neighbouring countries, too, are urged to uphold the principles of protection and dignity. Only through regional cooperation can sustainable solutions for Afghan refugees and returnees be realized.

As the world confronts a complex array of humanitarian emergencies, the situation in Afghanistan serves as a critical reminder that the cost of inaction—especially when millions of lives hang in the balance—can far outweigh the cost of sustained support.