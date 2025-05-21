Left Menu

Syrian Wheat Crisis: Lifting Sanctions Offers a Ray of Hope

Severe drought in Syria threatens local wheat crops, potentially leading to food shortages. Sanctions lifting allows import of essential farming resources. Syria's agriculture ministry and FAO emphasize modernizing irrigation and boosting productivity to address the crisis. International policy shifts, including from the U.S. and EU, suggest potential economic revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria faces a significant threat to its food security as severe drought endangers 75% of its wheat crops, according to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation. In response to the crisis, the Syrian government has begun restricting water-intensive crop cultivation.

The lifting of international sanctions could be a turning point, enabling the import of fertilizers and irrigation technology. Toni Ettel, FAO's representative in Syria, reported a looming wheat shortage of 2.7 million metric tons, vital for feeding millions.

The United States and the European Union have lifted sanctions, offering hope for revitalizing Syria's agricultural sector. Investment and modernization in irrigation could counteract drought effects and enhance food security, the Syrian agriculture ministry stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

