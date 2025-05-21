Syrian Wheat Crisis: Lifting Sanctions Offers a Ray of Hope

Syria faces a significant threat to its food security as severe drought endangers 75% of its wheat crops, according to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation. In response to the crisis, the Syrian government has begun restricting water-intensive crop cultivation.

The lifting of international sanctions could be a turning point, enabling the import of fertilizers and irrigation technology. Toni Ettel, FAO's representative in Syria, reported a looming wheat shortage of 2.7 million metric tons, vital for feeding millions.

The United States and the European Union have lifted sanctions, offering hope for revitalizing Syria's agricultural sector. Investment and modernization in irrigation could counteract drought effects and enhance food security, the Syrian agriculture ministry stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)