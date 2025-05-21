Left Menu

Krishna Defence's Remarkable Financial Surge and Strategic Expansions

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd announced record financial results for FY25. Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT soared, driven by strategic JV partnerships and product innovation in the defence sector. Expansion plans and a migration to main stock exchanges are underway, solidifying growth forecasts of 30-40% CAGR in coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:29 IST
Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd, a key player in India's defence sector, has unveiled its impressive financial results for the fiscal year ending 31st March 2025. The company reported a significant increase in revenue and profits, underscored by a robust order book and strategic expansions.

Key highlights from FY25 include a 41.6% increase in revenue and a 58.2% jump in PAT. The company also expanded its manufacturing capacity and forged a new joint venture with Dutch firm VABO Composite, positioning itself for greater market reach in South East Asia and Europe.

The company's strategic growth plan includes developing new defence products and migrating to the main stock exchanges, aiming for a 30-40% CAGR over the next 3-5 years. Managing Director Ankur Shah emphasizes a commitment to innovation and self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

