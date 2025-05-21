Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy's Profits Skyrocket Amid Green Hydrogen Development

NTPC Green Energy Limited reported a nearly three-fold increase in net profit to Rs 233.21 crore for March 2025, attributed to a significant income rise. The company completed an IPO raising Rs 10,000 crore and is developing a Green Hydrogen Hub in Andhra Pradesh as part of its green initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:34 IST
NTPC Green Energy's Profits Skyrocket Amid Green Hydrogen Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a leading renewable energy subsidiary of NTPC, has reported a remarkable nearly three-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 233.21 crore for the March 2025 quarter. This surge is largely attributed to a significant boost in income, according to the company's recent filing.

In a striking comparison, NGEL had posted a net profit of Rs 80.95 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company managed to raise its income to Rs 751.50 crore, up from Rs 553.06 crore in the last fiscal year, while its expenses increased slightly to Rs 444.63 crore from Rs 425.84 crore.

This financial leap was accompanied by a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO), amassing Rs 10,000 crore. The IPO led to the listing of the company's equity shares on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange in late November 2024. NGEL is advancing towards its vision of harnessing green energy through the development of a Green Hydrogen Hub in Andhra Pradesh, aligning with its plan to achieve a 60 GW green energy target by FY32.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025