NTPC Green Energy's Profits Skyrocket Amid Green Hydrogen Development

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a leading renewable energy subsidiary of NTPC, has reported a remarkable nearly three-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 233.21 crore for the March 2025 quarter. This surge is largely attributed to a significant boost in income, according to the company's recent filing.

In a striking comparison, NGEL had posted a net profit of Rs 80.95 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company managed to raise its income to Rs 751.50 crore, up from Rs 553.06 crore in the last fiscal year, while its expenses increased slightly to Rs 444.63 crore from Rs 425.84 crore.

This financial leap was accompanied by a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO), amassing Rs 10,000 crore. The IPO led to the listing of the company's equity shares on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange in late November 2024. NGEL is advancing towards its vision of harnessing green energy through the development of a Green Hydrogen Hub in Andhra Pradesh, aligning with its plan to achieve a 60 GW green energy target by FY32.

