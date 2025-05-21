Investor Angst Rattles Markets Amid Trump's Tax and Trade Uncertainties

Market tumult was evident on Wednesday as stocks tumbled, Treasury yields soared, and the dollar felt the heat, influenced by investor apprehension over President Donald Trump's determination to pass a tax-cutting bill.

A report by CNN indicating that Israel is preparing to strike Iranian nuclear sites heightened geopolitical tension, pushing oil prices up by over 1%. The atmosphere has been tense since Moody's downgraded the U.S. credit rating, spurring worries over the country's colossal $36 trillion debt pile. Trump's aggressive tax-cut push aims to reduce the load by an additional $3 trillion to $5 trillion.

European stocks rolled back from recent peaks, catalyzed by dips in sectors such as British sportswear and Swiss banking. Concurrently, investors pivoted to safe-haven currencies—the yen and Swiss franc drawing notable interest. Chris Weston of Pepperstone suggested that investors are exploring new avenues, with Asian opportunities gaining traction and driving regional indices upward.

