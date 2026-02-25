Left Menu

India's Sugar Forecast: Revised Estimates Reflect Lower Yields

India's sugar production for the 2025-26 marketing year has been revised down to 32.40 million tonnes due to lower yields in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Despite reduced production, the total availability of sugar remains sufficient to meet domestic consumption needs, with exports projected at 700,000 tonnes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:43 IST
India's Sugar Forecast: Revised Estimates Reflect Lower Yields
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's sugar production forecast for the 2025-26 marketing year has been adjusted to 32.40 million tonnes, reflecting a 5.57 per cent decrease from earlier projections, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA). The revision is attributed to lower yields in major producing states, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Despite this reduction, the sugar supply is likely to meet the domestic demand comfortably. Net availability is expected to be 29.3 million tonnes after diverting 3.1 million tonnes for ethanol production. When combined with the opening stock of 5 million tonnes, the gross availability stands at 34.3 million tonnes, against a domestic consumption estimate of 28.3 million tonnes.

ISMA projects sugar exports at 700,000 tonnes and closing stocks at 5.3 million tonnes. The reduced yields in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are linked to specific agricultural strategies and environmental factors, while Karnataka faced challenges from excessive rain and high crush rates. However, planting conditions for the 2026-27 season show promise for improved output.

TRENDING

1
Mizoram State University Headquarters to Move South Amid Regional Pressure

Mizoram State University Headquarters to Move South Amid Regional Pressure

 India
2
Court Extends Custody for Indian Youth Congress Protesters Amid Conspiracy Claims

Court Extends Custody for Indian Youth Congress Protesters Amid Conspiracy C...

 India
3
Gold Smuggling Scandal Entangles Kannada Actor Ranya Rao

Gold Smuggling Scandal Entangles Kannada Actor Ranya Rao

 India
4
Bribery Scandal: Officer Caught in the Act

Bribery Scandal: Officer Caught in the Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026