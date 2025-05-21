Tensions Rise Over Poland-Sweden Power Cable
The Polish grid operator PSE confirms that the power cable between Poland and Sweden is operational despite reports of suspicious activity by a Russian ship near the cable. The cable is currently fully utilized for electricity export to Sweden.
Amid rising geopolitical tensions, a critical power cable linking Poland and Sweden remains functional, according to the Polish grid operator PSE. This announcement comes in the wake of Prime Ministerial concerns regarding the maneuvers of a Russian vessel, allegedly part of the sanctioned 'shadow fleet', spotted near the infrastructure.
PSE's operational data indicates that the cable is running at full capacity, effectively transferring electricity to Sweden. This high utilization underscores the cable's importance in the regional energy network and the potential consequences of disruptions.
This incident highlights the strategic vulnerability of cross-border energy connections amid geopolitical strife, emphasizing the need for vigilant monitoring and robust security measures to safeguard essential infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
