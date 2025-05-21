Left Menu

Greenland's Moon-like Rock: A New Frontier for Sustainable Aluminium Production

Greenland has granted a 30-year mining permit to a Danish-French group to extract anorthosite, a moon-like rock. This material, seen as eco-friendly, could replace bauxite in aluminium production. Despite geopolitical interest spurred by the U.S., concrete investments remain low, but European dialogue shows promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greenland has entered a new frontier in sustainable mining by granting a 30-year permit to Greenland Anorthosite Mining (GAM), a Danish-French consortium. The company plans to extract anorthosite, a moon-like rock similar to material from NASA's Apollo missions, as a climate-friendly alternative in aluminium production.

The mining operation, backed by French investment firm Jean Boulle Group and state funds from Greenland and Denmark, aims to launch operations within five years. Anorthosite could serve as a sustainable replacement for kaolin in the fibreglass industry and as an alternative to bauxite, pivotal in the aviation, automotive, and defense sectors.

Although prior U.S. interest in Greenland has not resulted in significant investment, Mineral Resources Minister Naaja Nathanielsen notes that European dialogue is progressing. This development comes amid a backdrop of slow sector growth, hampered by limited investment, bureaucratic hurdles, and environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

