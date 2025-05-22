Argentina's Economic Turnaround: Easing Austerity's Impact

In a sign of ongoing recovery, Argentina's economic activity increased by 5.6% in March, compared to the same month last year, marking five consecutive months of year-on-year growth, according to official data released Wednesday.

Although the 6.4% growth anticipated by analysts was not met, the struggling economy of Latin America's third-largest nation is showing positive trends under libertarian President Javier Milei's stringent austerity measures. However, economic growth went from a 6% jump in February to a slower pace in March.

Key sectors such as finance and construction drove this progress, with finance experiencing nearly a 30% increase and construction growing by 9.9%. Despite these gains, March saw a 1.8% month-on-month decline in economic activity, after five consecutive months of growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)