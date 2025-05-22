Left Menu

Intensified Security Operations in Kashmir: A Battle Against Terror

Security forces engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists in Singhpora, Kishtwar. This follows a series of successful operations by Indian forces against six terrorists, part of broader anti-terror efforts in Kashmir, including the significant Operation Sindoor targeting terror bases across the Pakistani border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:12 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A firefight erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Singhpora area of Chatroo, according to police reports. This incident marks the latest in a series of intensified anti-terror operations in the region.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, announced the neutralisation of six terrorists in separate operations conducted in Shopian and Tral. These operations were carried out in collaboration with the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF, focusing on eliminating the terror network in Kashmir Valley.

Major General Dhananjay Joshi, GOC Victor Force, detailed challenges faced during these operations, particularly in rescuing civilians amidst hostilities. Following a major terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor, striking terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK, neutralising nearly 100 operatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

