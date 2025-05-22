Intensified Security Operations in Kashmir: A Battle Against Terror

A firefight erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Singhpora area of Chatroo, according to police reports. This incident marks the latest in a series of intensified anti-terror operations in the region.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, announced the neutralisation of six terrorists in separate operations conducted in Shopian and Tral. These operations were carried out in collaboration with the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF, focusing on eliminating the terror network in Kashmir Valley.

Major General Dhananjay Joshi, GOC Victor Force, detailed challenges faced during these operations, particularly in rescuing civilians amidst hostilities. Following a major terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor, striking terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK, neutralising nearly 100 operatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)