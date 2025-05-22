Left Menu

Dangote Petrochemicals Expands Globally with Vinmar Partnership

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals partners with Vinmar Group to export polypropylene globally. The $2 billion plant in Lagos launched operations in March, aiming to meet local and international demand. With a capacity of 830,000 tonnes, it positions to be Africa’s largest polypropylene producer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to capture international markets, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals announced its strategic partnership with Vinmar Group, a global leader in petrochemicals distribution. This collaboration aims to introduce Dangote's polypropylene to the global market, significantly enhancing Nigeria's export capabilities.

The recently launched $2 billion petrochemical plant in Lagos, inaugurated by Fatima Aliko Dangote, an executive director at Dangote Group, commenced production in March. It produces polypropylene in 25kg bags for the local market, addressing the country's high import dependency.

Impressively, the facility, with its staggering 830,000 tonnes capacity, is set to become Africa's largest polypropylene production site. It will operate with two units producing 500,000 mt/year and 330,000 mt/year, marking a substantial shift towards meeting local demands and expanding export horizons.

