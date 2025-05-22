Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rebukes Unilateral Move on Chandni Chowk Panel

The Delhi High Court reprimanded the city's Public Works Department for independently forming a committee to manage Chandni Chowk's upkeep, flouting an earlier court directive that only sought suggestions. The move bypassed the court's requirement for input before forming such a committee.

  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a stern rebuke to the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) for unilaterally establishing a high-level committee to supervise the maintenance of Chandni Chowk. The court criticized the decision, highlighting that it contravened an earlier order which requested suggestions, not an immediate panel formation.

A bench consisting of Justice Devendra Kumar Jamgala and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted the court's directive from February 18, 2025, which proposed forming a committee of senior officials and experts to design a strategy for Chandni Chowk's preservation and management. The court had only asked involved parties to submit suggestions within three weeks. Nonetheless, the government went ahead and constituted the committee with an order on March 26, 2025, despite recognizing the court's intentions.

The court's directive aimed to ensure new proposals for Chandni Chowk's development would not conflict with past redevelopment efforts. This latest decision by the government to form an eight-member committee, headed by MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, surprised the court, especially since the committee had already convened a meeting. The court has directed Sameer Vashisht, the government's Standing Counsel, to justify the March 26 order and scheduled the matter for a hearing on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

