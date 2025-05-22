Left Menu

Doctors Extract Over 8,000 Gallstones, A Miracle Surgery in Gurugram

In a remarkable case at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, doctors removed 8,125 gallstones from a 70-year-old man, ending years of his chronic pain. Led by Dr. Amit Javed, the surgery took just an hour, with the patient discharged after two days, showcasing the institution's exceptional medical expertise.

In a remarkable medical feat, doctors at a private hospital in Gurugram successfully extracted 8,125 gallstones from a 70-year-old patient's abdomen, alleviating years of chronic discomfort. The rare procedure was spearheaded by Dr. Amit Javed, Senior Director of Gastrointestinal Oncology, and Dr. Narola Yanger, Principal Consultant at Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

The medical team performed a laparoscopic cholecystectomy, or gallbladder removal, completing the surgery in an hour, and the patient, now pain-free, was discharged in stable condition within two days. The true challenge emerged post-operation as a support team meticulously counted the gallstones, which numbered 8,125, signifying a truly rare case that could have led to severe complications if delayed further.

Dr. Amit Javed emphasized the rarity of such cases and the potential severe risks of delayed surgery, including infection and increased cancer risk. Vice-President Yash Rawat lauded the team's skillful handling of the complex case, highlighting Fortis Hospital Gurugram's commitment to world-class medical care and patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

