Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Delhi Mission: Meetings to Mobilize Central Support

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu embarks on a strategic mission in Delhi, meeting with key Union Ministers to advocate for the state's development agendas. Discussions include reinforcing local tribal job reservations and addressing critical sectors like defense, finance, and infrastructure development to secure central backing.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, is set to conduct a series of pivotal meetings in Delhi over two days, aiming to secure central support for the state's development initiatives. The agenda includes consultations with Union Ministers of Defence, Finance, Jal Shakti, and Electronics and IT.

During these meetings, Naidu will engage with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and several other key figures to discuss strategic priorities. A significant focus will be the review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on implementing new criminal laws across states.

On Saturday, Naidu will address the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, where he plans to present Andhra Pradesh's governance model and solicit collaboration for sustainable growth. Additionally, Naidu reiterated his commitment to securing tribal job reservations, reviewing previous policies affected by judicial proceedings.

