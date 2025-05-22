Eurozone Faces Economic Uncertainty Amid Trade Tensions
European stocks declined due to worries over U.S. fiscal health, affecting treasury yields. Eurozone's business activity shifted to contraction, with the services sector experiencing downturn. Tariffs influenced economic uncertainty more than direct trade impacts. U.S. and German bond yields rose, amplifying economic anxieties.
European markets experienced a downturn Thursday as investor worries over the fiscal situation in the U.S. kept Treasury yields high. New data revealed an unexpected contraction in eurozone business activity, pulling the STOXX 600 index down by 0.8% since reaching a recent two-month high.
Market players faced challenges navigating U.S. trade deal standstills and President Donald Trump's extensive tax cut proposals, which have heightened fears of increasing U.S. debt. The eurozone economy felt the weight of U.S. tariffs mainly through the lens of uncertainty rather than direct impact, resulting in a drop in the eurozone Purchasing Managers' Index for May.
Service sector demand saw a significant hit, although manufacturing showed signs of stabilization. The trade wars have primarily fostered economic anxiety across the region. On the other side of the Atlantic, U.S. Treasury yield hikes spurred a decrease in U.S. stocks. Germany followed suit, reaching a two-month peak on bond yields.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Urgent Call to Raise U.S. Debt Ceiling to Prevent Default
Euro Zone Bonds Stable Amid U.S. Debt Concerns and Trade Deal Watch
IMF's Gopinath Warns of U.S. Debt Challenges Amid Trade Uncertainty
European Stocks Hit by U.S. Debt Downgrade and China Data
Turbulent Markets Stunned by U.S. Debt Concerns and Trade Policy Shifts