Strategic Crop Planning: Naidu Turns Lens on Market Dynamics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes market-aligned crop planning to boost farmers' profits. Naidu advocates for advance market information to guide crop choices, ensuring economic balance. He proposes strategic interventions including procurement policies and GST reduction on mango pulp to enhance demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, is calling for a transformative approach in agriculture through market-aligned crop planning. He stressed the importance of synchronizing crop choices with market trends to minimize losses and bolster farmers' incomes.

To ensure better yields, Naidu instructed the agriculture department to utilize scientific planning and stay updated with global agricultural developments. He specifically addressed crops like tobacco, cocoa, mango, and paddy, assessing both immediate and long-term issues affecting farmers.

Among various measures, he highlighted the need for direct government procurement of cocoa at a fair price if companies fail to comply. Efforts to boost mango pulp consumption through GST reductions and its incorporation in meals and temple offerings were also discussed, aiming to stimulate demand.

