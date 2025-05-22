U.S. Oil License in Venezuela Set to Expire Soon

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on his personal X account that a significant U.S. oil license in Venezuela will expire on May 27. This development has drawn attention to the ongoing U.S. policy towards Venezuela under the Biden administration.

The oil license, held by Chevron, was set to expire next week, stirring discussions about the economic and political ramifications. Rubio's comments highlighted his stance on the U.S.'s dealings with the Maduro regime.

The expiration of this license signifies a crucial juncture in U.S.-Venezuela relations, putting Chevron's operations and the future of oil diplomacy between the two nations under scrutiny.

