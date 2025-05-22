Left Menu

U.S. Oil License in Venezuela Set to Expire Soon

The U.S. oil license held by Chevron in Venezuela is due to expire on May 27, as announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This expiration aligns with Rubio's criticism of the Biden administration's policies regarding Venezuela, with particular focus on the Maduro government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:33 IST
U.S. Oil License in Venezuela Set to Expire Soon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on his personal X account that a significant U.S. oil license in Venezuela will expire on May 27. This development has drawn attention to the ongoing U.S. policy towards Venezuela under the Biden administration.

The oil license, held by Chevron, was set to expire next week, stirring discussions about the economic and political ramifications. Rubio's comments highlighted his stance on the U.S.'s dealings with the Maduro regime.

The expiration of this license signifies a crucial juncture in U.S.-Venezuela relations, putting Chevron's operations and the future of oil diplomacy between the two nations under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025