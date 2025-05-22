RenewSys Expands Manufacturing Motor: Driving Solar Innovation
RenewSys, a leading Indian solar PV module manufacturer, is expanding its manufacturing capabilities by adding eight new encapsulant lines at its Khopoli facility. This move aims to meet growing global demand for high-performance solar encapsulants, aligning with its goal of achieving 30 GW manufacturing capacity.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic effort to bolster its production capabilities, RenewSys, India's pioneering integrated solar PV module manufacturer, has announced plans to expand its encapsulant manufacturing at the Khopoli facility.
This expansion includes the addition of eight cutting-edge encapsulant lines to address the burgeoning demand for solar encapsulants in both domestic and international markets. Currently, seven lines are operational, with four more set to be commissioned by 2025, leading to a total of 19 technologically advanced production lines across RenewSys' facilities.
The capacity growth is aligned with the company's strategic ambition to achieve a combined manufacturing capacity of 30 GW. RenewSys is already recognized as a market leader in encapsulants and backsheets, reinforcing its commitment to sustaining India's renewable energy mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
REC Ltd's Bold Leap Towards Renewable Energy Revolution
Empowering Green: ArcelorMittal's Giant Leap into Renewable Energy in India
Australia Powers Ahead: Labor's Renewable Energy Future
BHEL and RECPDCL Join Forces for Renewable Energy Venture
Vikram Solar Secures Key Order for Gujarat's Renewable Energy Push