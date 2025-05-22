Left Menu

RenewSys Expands Manufacturing Motor: Driving Solar Innovation

RenewSys, a leading Indian solar PV module manufacturer, is expanding its manufacturing capabilities by adding eight new encapsulant lines at its Khopoli facility. This move aims to meet growing global demand for high-performance solar encapsulants, aligning with its goal of achieving 30 GW manufacturing capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:40 IST
RenewSys Expands Manufacturing Motor: Driving Solar Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic effort to bolster its production capabilities, RenewSys, India's pioneering integrated solar PV module manufacturer, has announced plans to expand its encapsulant manufacturing at the Khopoli facility.

This expansion includes the addition of eight cutting-edge encapsulant lines to address the burgeoning demand for solar encapsulants in both domestic and international markets. Currently, seven lines are operational, with four more set to be commissioned by 2025, leading to a total of 19 technologically advanced production lines across RenewSys' facilities.

The capacity growth is aligned with the company's strategic ambition to achieve a combined manufacturing capacity of 30 GW. RenewSys is already recognized as a market leader in encapsulants and backsheets, reinforcing its commitment to sustaining India's renewable energy mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025