RenewSys Expands Manufacturing Motor: Driving Solar Innovation

In a strategic effort to bolster its production capabilities, RenewSys, India's pioneering integrated solar PV module manufacturer, has announced plans to expand its encapsulant manufacturing at the Khopoli facility.

This expansion includes the addition of eight cutting-edge encapsulant lines to address the burgeoning demand for solar encapsulants in both domestic and international markets. Currently, seven lines are operational, with four more set to be commissioned by 2025, leading to a total of 19 technologically advanced production lines across RenewSys' facilities.

The capacity growth is aligned with the company's strategic ambition to achieve a combined manufacturing capacity of 30 GW. RenewSys is already recognized as a market leader in encapsulants and backsheets, reinforcing its commitment to sustaining India's renewable energy mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)