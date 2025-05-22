Getepay: Pioneering Digital Payments Revolution in India

In a groundbreaking achievement, Jaipur-based Getepay has acquired authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator. This approval, a first for a Rajasthan company, is poised to significantly enhance the state's role in India's thriving fintech landscape.

Since its launch, Getepay has revolutionized digital payments for over 1.5 million merchants, offering secure and straightforward solutions across various sectors. The recent RBI license boosts its efforts to expand nationwide, focusing on Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural areas, thus fostering inclusive digital growth.

The company aims to empower MSMEs with comprehensive digital tools, enhancing merchant operations, bolstering GDP contributions, creating employment, and bridging financial gaps. With scalable, inclusive technology, Getepay is set to transform India's digital commerce paradigm further.

(With inputs from agencies.)