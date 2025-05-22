Left Menu

Getepay: Pioneering Digital Payments Revolution in India

Getepay, based in Jaipur, becomes the first firm from Rajasthan to gain RBI authorization as a Payment Aggregator. It aims to scale operations across India, empowering MSMEs with digital solutions, driving economic growth, and ensuring financial inclusion in rural areas. Started in 2016, the company has supported over 1.5 million merchants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking achievement, Jaipur-based Getepay has acquired authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator. This approval, a first for a Rajasthan company, is poised to significantly enhance the state's role in India's thriving fintech landscape.

Since its launch, Getepay has revolutionized digital payments for over 1.5 million merchants, offering secure and straightforward solutions across various sectors. The recent RBI license boosts its efforts to expand nationwide, focusing on Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural areas, thus fostering inclusive digital growth.

The company aims to empower MSMEs with comprehensive digital tools, enhancing merchant operations, bolstering GDP contributions, creating employment, and bridging financial gaps. With scalable, inclusive technology, Getepay is set to transform India's digital commerce paradigm further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

