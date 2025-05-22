Ex-MLA Naresh Balyan Awaits Bail Decision Amid MCOCA Case Controversy

The Rouse Avenue court reserved its decision on Thursday regarding the bail plea of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, involved in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Delhi Police have staunchly opposed the bail, arguing the presence of grave allegations against Balyan, who faces a supplementary charge sheet under sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA.

Balyan, implicated in an organized crime network allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias 'Nandu', has been in custody since December 2024. Arrested on December 4, 2025, the court's special judge, Dig Vinay Singh, decided to reserve the verdict until May 27 after listening to arguments from both the defense team and the special public prosecutor representing the Delhi Police.

The special public prosecutor, Akhand Pratap Singh, insisted that previous arguments made by Balyan's defense team during an earlier bail hearing had already been addressed and rejected, with no new grounds for reconsideration. Meanwhile, Balyan's legal team challenged the legitimacy of the case itself, pointing out the invalid nature of the initial FIR approval under MCOCA and arguing for his release, claiming that the new evidence was neither novel nor substantial.

(With inputs from agencies.)