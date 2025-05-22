India Asserts Zero Tolerance on Terrorism Through Global Diplomatic Delegations
The Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule leads an all-party delegation to communicate India's strong stance against terrorism to various global capitals. Along with other delegations, they aim to project a unified national consensus on zero tolerance towards terrorism, emphasizing the responsibility of representing India's position in the world.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic move, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule will lead an all-party delegation aiming to bolster India's global stance against terrorism, emphasizing a message of zero tolerance. The delegation is set to visit multiple countries including Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.
Sule highlighted the importance of the mission at a Mumbai press conference, stressing that the members will speak as 'responsible Indians.' Departures are scheduled for May 24 after a comprehensive briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The delegation includes political figures like BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Congress's Manish Tewari. Meanwhile, a parallel diplomatic effort saw Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde engage with UAE officials in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing India's post-Operation Sindoor stance against terrorism.
