India Asserts Zero Tolerance on Terrorism Through Global Diplomatic Delegations

In a significant diplomatic move, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule will lead an all-party delegation aiming to bolster India's global stance against terrorism, emphasizing a message of zero tolerance. The delegation is set to visit multiple countries including Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Sule highlighted the importance of the mission at a Mumbai press conference, stressing that the members will speak as 'responsible Indians.' Departures are scheduled for May 24 after a comprehensive briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The delegation includes political figures like BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Congress's Manish Tewari. Meanwhile, a parallel diplomatic effort saw Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde engage with UAE officials in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing India's post-Operation Sindoor stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)