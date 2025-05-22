Left Menu

Congress Criticizes PM Modi Over Terrorism, Trump Mediation Claims

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Narendra Modi for his handling of terrorism issues and questioned his silence on US President Trump's mediation claims. They demanded accountability and transparency on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and urged Modi to address opposition concerns in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:54 IST
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing critique, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his approach to terrorism and foreign policy. Gandhi demanded answers on why Modi appeared to trust Pakistan's statements on terrorism and questioned Trump's purported mediation between India and Pakistan.

Echoing concerns, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed Modi for delivering 'hollow, film-like' speeches at a Rajasthan rally and called for clarity on the Pahalgam terrorist attacks. Ramesh emphasized the need for Modi to engage with opposition parties and reaffirm India's national security policies.

In response, PM Modi, amid launching 'Operation Sindoor,' praised Indian troops' valor and reiterated his stance on national integrity, dismissing allegations of US interference. The ongoing debate highlights critical issues in Indian governance and foreign policy strategies.

