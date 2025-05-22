Congress Criticizes PM Modi Over Terrorism, Trump Mediation Claims

In a scathing critique, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his approach to terrorism and foreign policy. Gandhi demanded answers on why Modi appeared to trust Pakistan's statements on terrorism and questioned Trump's purported mediation between India and Pakistan.

Echoing concerns, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed Modi for delivering 'hollow, film-like' speeches at a Rajasthan rally and called for clarity on the Pahalgam terrorist attacks. Ramesh emphasized the need for Modi to engage with opposition parties and reaffirm India's national security policies.

In response, PM Modi, amid launching 'Operation Sindoor,' praised Indian troops' valor and reiterated his stance on national integrity, dismissing allegations of US interference. The ongoing debate highlights critical issues in Indian governance and foreign policy strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)