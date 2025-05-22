Left Menu

Himadri's Strategic Leap into Global Battery Market

Himadri Speciality announced acquiring a 16.24% stake in International Battery Company to enhance its presence in the mobility and energy storage sectors. The $4.43 million investment will help Himadri tap into growing demand for sustainable battery technologies and supports plans for a lithium-ion battery facility in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:56 IST
Himadri's Strategic Leap into Global Battery Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Clean-tech giant Himadri Speciality revealed its strategic acquisition of a 16.24 percent stake in International Battery Company (IBC) to strengthen its foothold in the burgeoning mobility and energy storage sectors.

With an investment of USD 4.43 million, Himadri aims to leverage IBC's expertise in lithium-ion cell manufacturing to address the rising global demand for advanced battery technologies. While details of the deal size and timeline remain undisclosed, this partnership grants Himadri a position on IBC's board.

IBC's operations span a 50 MWh lithium-ion battery facility in South Korea and a developing gigafactory in India's Bengaluru, projected to commence operations by FY2025-26's end. The collaboration is set to be a pivotal move in India's clean energy transition, catering to domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025