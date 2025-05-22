Kerala's Agricultural Innovations: A Model for Sustainable Farming

A high-powered committee led by Justice Nawab Singh convened on Thursday to examine the effective agricultural practices implemented by the Government of Kerala, aimed at transforming agriculture into a sustainable and profitable venture.

During a meeting in Panchkula, the committee, which was formed by the Supreme Court to propose agrarian sector reforms, focused on Kerala's strategies to elevate farmer welfare. The discussions were enriched by a Kerala delegation, including Agriculture Minister P Prasad and senior officials, detailing their state's strategic approach.

The discussions targeted key areas, such as boosting farmers' income, reducing agrarian distress, and achieving long-term agricultural sustainability. Insights and initiatives shared by the Kerala officials have notably advanced the farming community in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)