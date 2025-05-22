Kerala's Agricultural Innovations: A Model for Sustainable Farming
The high-powered committee led by Justice Nawab Singh discussed Kerala's agricultural practices for sustainability and profitability. A Kerala delegation highlighted strategies that improved farmers' welfare, income, and sustainability. The Supreme Court-formed committee aims to develop agrarian reforms for enhancing the welfare and sustainability of agriculture.
- Country:
- India
A high-powered committee led by Justice Nawab Singh convened on Thursday to examine the effective agricultural practices implemented by the Government of Kerala, aimed at transforming agriculture into a sustainable and profitable venture.
During a meeting in Panchkula, the committee, which was formed by the Supreme Court to propose agrarian sector reforms, focused on Kerala's strategies to elevate farmer welfare. The discussions were enriched by a Kerala delegation, including Agriculture Minister P Prasad and senior officials, detailing their state's strategic approach.
The discussions targeted key areas, such as boosting farmers' income, reducing agrarian distress, and achieving long-term agricultural sustainability. Insights and initiatives shared by the Kerala officials have notably advanced the farming community in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Paytm Achieves EBITDA Profitability Milestone in Q4 FY25
FY 2024-25: IIFCL Posts All-Time High Lending and Profitability Numbers
India Shelter Finance Soars with 35% AUM Growth and Robust Profitability
Ather Energy's Electrifying Path to Profitability: Breaking New Grounds
Ventive Hospitality Ltd Achieves Record Revenue Growth and Profitability in FY 2025