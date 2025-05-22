Left Menu

Kerala's Agricultural Innovations: A Model for Sustainable Farming

The high-powered committee led by Justice Nawab Singh discussed Kerala's agricultural practices for sustainability and profitability. A Kerala delegation highlighted strategies that improved farmers' welfare, income, and sustainability. The Supreme Court-formed committee aims to develop agrarian reforms for enhancing the welfare and sustainability of agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:52 IST
Kerala's Agricultural Innovations: A Model for Sustainable Farming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-powered committee led by Justice Nawab Singh convened on Thursday to examine the effective agricultural practices implemented by the Government of Kerala, aimed at transforming agriculture into a sustainable and profitable venture.

During a meeting in Panchkula, the committee, which was formed by the Supreme Court to propose agrarian sector reforms, focused on Kerala's strategies to elevate farmer welfare. The discussions were enriched by a Kerala delegation, including Agriculture Minister P Prasad and senior officials, detailing their state's strategic approach.

The discussions targeted key areas, such as boosting farmers' income, reducing agrarian distress, and achieving long-term agricultural sustainability. Insights and initiatives shared by the Kerala officials have notably advanced the farming community in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025