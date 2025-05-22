Turbulent Waters: India-Pakistan Dispute Over Indus Rivers

In a bold move that raises longstanding tensions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced water from rivers shared with Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty may be curtailed, igniting a dispute with enormous implications. The threat from Modi follows recent violence in Indian Kashmir, which New Delhi attributes to Islamabad—a claim denied by Pakistan.

Signed in 1960 with World Bank mediation, the Indus Waters Treaty allows Pakistan to draw essential irrigation supplies from rivers originating in India. Modi's recent rhetoric comes after India's decision to reconsider the treaty following an attack on April 22, heightening stakes in an already fraught relationship.

While India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has reiterated a tough stance against terrorism, Pakistan's Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan emphasizes that the treaty remains in effect, legally safeguarding Pakistan's access to crucial water resources. The nuclear-armed nations have experienced escalated tensions, but hope remains for maintaining a fragile ceasefire.

