Kennedy Commission Highlights Health Crisis in U.S. Children

A report led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has raised alarms about the roles processed foods, chemicals, and stress play in childhood chronic illnesses. Released on Thursday, the report refrains from calling for regulatory changes but emphasizes the urgent need to address rising rates of obesity and diabetes among American children.

The commission's findings suggest a link between health disorders and pesticides like glyphosate. Though farm groups expressed concern, Bayer contested some report details, advocating for rigorous scientific standards in future initiatives. Kennedy, noted for his anti-vaccine stance, also questioned the vaccine schedule for U.S. children compared to European counterparts.

The report's policy recommendations, expected in August, aim to counter farm lobby concerns while urging further studies on the impact of ultra-processed foods and vaccinations. The commission, led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House, is tasked with crafting an action plan against childhood illnesses.

