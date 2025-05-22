Left Menu

Kennedy Commission Highlights Health Crisis in U.S. Children

A commission headed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlighted potential links between processed foods, chemicals, and chronic illnesses in American children. The report calls for urgent action against rising health issues like obesity and diabetes, urging further research into chemicals. Key policy recommendations are expected in August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:16 IST
Kennedy Commission Highlights Health Crisis in U.S. Children
report

A report led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has raised alarms about the roles processed foods, chemicals, and stress play in childhood chronic illnesses. Released on Thursday, the report refrains from calling for regulatory changes but emphasizes the urgent need to address rising rates of obesity and diabetes among American children.

The commission's findings suggest a link between health disorders and pesticides like glyphosate. Though farm groups expressed concern, Bayer contested some report details, advocating for rigorous scientific standards in future initiatives. Kennedy, noted for his anti-vaccine stance, also questioned the vaccine schedule for U.S. children compared to European counterparts.

The report's policy recommendations, expected in August, aim to counter farm lobby concerns while urging further studies on the impact of ultra-processed foods and vaccinations. The commission, led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House, is tasked with crafting an action plan against childhood illnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025