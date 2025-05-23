Left Menu

Market Rebounds as Treasury Yields Decline After Tax Bill Passage

U.S. stocks rose after the House passed President Trump's tax and spending bill, easing initial declines. Treasury yields fell, boosting stock indices. The bill adds $3.8 trillion to the U.S. debt but fulfills campaign pledges. Markets are tense over tariffs and interest rates, affecting diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 00:59 IST
Market Rebounds as Treasury Yields Decline After Tax Bill Passage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock markets witnessed a recovery on Thursday, overturning earlier losses, as Treasury yields retreated from their peak levels. This positive shift followed the House of Representatives' approval of President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill.

The bill, which is set to increase the federal deficit, initially pressured stock prices but the drop in long-term Treasury yields offered a respite. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note dipped by 5 basis points to 4.547%, easing concerns after reaching its highest since February.

All major stock indices experienced gains despite volatile sessions. This comes after significant dips seen on Wednesday due to fears surrounding the U.S. debt scenario. The narrowly passed bill is poised to inflate national debt by $3.8 trillion over the next decade, per the Congressional Budget Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025