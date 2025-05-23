U.S. Agriculture Secretary Introduces SNAP Waivers

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed the approval of waivers for Iowa and Indiana, allowing these states to limit purchases of processed foods and sugary drinks using SNAP benefits. Rollins made this announcement at a White House event unveiling a report on childhood disease.

President Donald Trump's administration has urged states to apply for such waivers under the Make America Healthy Again initiative, spearheaded by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Rollins mentioned that additional approvals are anticipated, following a similar waiver from Nebraska earlier this week.

The SNAP aid program serves over 42 million Americans, making it the largest food assistance effort in the nation, aimed at improving the nutritional health of beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)