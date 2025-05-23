G7 Finance Chiefs Address Global Economic Challenges Amid Tensions

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven (G7) democracies sought to reconcile their differences on tackling "excessive imbalances" in the global economy during a meeting held in Canada. The gathering addressed U.S. tariffs and escalatory sanctions on Russia, amid varying national viewpoints.

The absence of language on climate change and Ukraine defined a comprehensive document signed by the participants, with Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne considering it a clear message of G7 unity on global concerns. The ministers also explored issues around non-market policies that potentially undermine international economic security, a matter often attributed to China's economic practices.

Though G7's statement refrained from mentioning U.S. tariffs specifically, discussions included potential impacts on growth and stability, as Canada pushes for tariff reductions. Discussions also touched on resilience in supply chains and monitoring low-value package shipments aiding smuggling. The communique further emphasized consequences for countries financing Russia's conflict with Ukraine, including immobilization of Russian assets until the conflict ends.

(With inputs from agencies.)