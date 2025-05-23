Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigration & Bribery Under Scrutiny

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi police filed an FIR against a syndicate that allegedly facilitated unlawful entries into India. The charges, registered at Narela Industrial Area Police Station, fall under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Foreigners Act, 1946, reflecting the severe legal implications.

The authorities have interrogated five individuals for allegedly providing accommodations to illegal immigrants. Notices were issued under Section 35(3) of BNS, and investigations have zeroed in on the origin of counterfeit documents, including electric meter connections, Aadhaar cards, and voter IDs used by the immigrants. Legal actions against those involved are imminent, as per police statements.

Additionally, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has ordered the deportation of 121 identified immigrants upon completion of legal proceedings. In a related effort, Delhi Police's Crime Branch apprehended 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including five minors, for residing illegally near Auchandi. The immigrants reportedly entered India through unfenced borders and were employed as casual laborers in Haryana.

In another development, Delhi Police's Vigilance Unit arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar and Head Constable Surender for allegedly accepting a ₹30,000 bribe to protect commercial vehicles from traffic violations. A sting operation led to their arrest after a complainant reported the bribe demand. The vigilance operation highlights ongoing efforts to curb corruption within the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)