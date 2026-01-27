Scandal in the Oil Fields: High-Stakes Bribery Trial of Ex-Nigerian Oil Minister Begins
Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Nigerian oil minister, is on trial in London for corruption, accused of accepting bribes including cash, luxury goods, and property use during her tenure. Facing multiple charges, she and her co-defendants, including her brother and an oil executive, deny all allegations.
Diezani Alison-Madueke, a key figure in Nigeria's energy sector, has been brought to trial on charges of accepting bribes, marking one of the most high-profile corruption cases in recent times.
The former oil minister is alleged to have received cash, luxury goods, and access to high-end properties in exchange for awarding lucrative contracts during her time in office.
Alongside Alison-Madueke, industry executive Olatimbo Ayinde and her brother Doye Agama face related charges, with all defendants denying any wrongdoing in the proceedings held at Southwark Crown Court.
