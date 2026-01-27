Scandal in the Oil Fields: High-Stakes Bribery Trial of Ex-Nigerian Oil Minister Begins

Diezani Alison-Madueke, a key figure in Nigeria's energy sector, has been brought to trial on charges of accepting bribes, marking one of the most high-profile corruption cases in recent times.

The former oil minister is alleged to have received cash, luxury goods, and access to high-end properties in exchange for awarding lucrative contracts during her time in office.

Alongside Alison-Madueke, industry executive Olatimbo Ayinde and her brother Doye Agama face related charges, with all defendants denying any wrongdoing in the proceedings held at Southwark Crown Court.

